Street Fighter: Duelthe latest mobile game dedicated to the Capcom series, finally has one exit date officer on iOS And Android: the game will be available in the traditional free-to-play format starting February 28th.

A few days from the trailer for the opening of the pre-registrations, Street Fighter: Duel is therefore preparing for the launch, which will take place within a few days and will allow us to try this unprecedented mobile experience, which as mentioned will not be a fighting game at dating.

The system packaged for the occasion is in fact like that of a mobile RPG, with the inevitable upgrades, a large roster of unlockable characters (there will be forty) and a set of microtransactions which, hopefully, will not affect the enjoyment of the game too much.

Produced by Crunchyroll Games, Street Fighter: Duel will offer not only a single player campaign but also a competitive multiplayer mode to be discovered.