Chun-Li, so present in fan art and cosplay, is one of the most popular fighters in the series. Street Fighter from Capcom. To keep it up to date, the company has made some changes to its appearance over time.

More than physically modifying her, this developer and publisher has changed her outfit. That is why in the most recent installment, Street Fighter VIwears a more refined battle outfit.

Instead, in the saga of Street Fighter Alpha/Zero, Chun-Li wears a very different outfit. It is something according to these titles; one must not forget that his story takes place before Street Fighter II.

Another of the appearance changes of this fighter came with Street Fighter V. In this game there is a wide selection of alternate costumes for this fighter. Players can vary her appearance at the time of combat.

In Street Fighter V players can play her in the elegant black dress that debuted in the previous installment. Likewise, a police outfit related to her profession as an Interpol agent is available.

There are also other more casual outfits. But Chun-Li also has another one focused on training in the game mentioned before and occasionally gets a cosplay from a cosplayer.

Chun-Li in a cosplay from Street Fighter V

The Chun-Li cosplay that we bring you this time is a contribution from the cosplayer Clau Bailarinita Cosplay (@claubailarinita), and as you can tell, it is based on the training suit of Street Fighter V.

The design of the outfit that she wears is very similar to the one that this fighter wears. She has on the spiked bracelets as well as the black gloves without spikes, where there are sections in blue. But there is still more.

He is also wearing black stockings with shin guards and tennis shoes of the same color. At first glance it is a good cosplay of this alternate appearance of Chun-Li in Street Fighter V.

However, for some reason, the cosplayer decided to make the headgear black, when in fact it should be white. In any case, it is an appropriate interpretation of the character and it is a small detail that does not affect her.

Apart from Street Fighter We have more video game news at EarthGamer.