Unlike other figurines, these fighters have joints, so it is possible to put them in different poses. According to what has been revealed, the price of each one will be 8,800 yen, just over $1,047 Mexican pesos.

That’s at the current exchange rate. According to the schedule, its release will be in February 2024. It is for the same reason that the reservations to get these Chun-Li and Ryu figures from Street Fighter They are already open in various businesses.

As you can see in the photos that appear in these notes, they are inspired by the traditional appearance of those street fighters. That is, as they first appeared in the Capcom saga.

Fountain: Tamashii Nations.

It should be noted that pre-orders, although available, are only for Japanese stores. We still have to wait for the same thing to happen with Western retailers.

But Tamashii Nations products generally have worldwide distribution. This is what you can expect from these Chun-Li and Ryu figures from Street Fighter.

In addition to being possible to place them in various poses, each one also has additional accessories.

Apart from having interchangeable faces, Ryu and Chun-Li come with special effects. In the case of Ryu he has the Hadouken and Chun-Li has the Hyakuretsukyaku.

They also bring their respective settings, which allows the figures to be put in a kind of dioramas.

These are the second versions of figures of these characters from Street Fighter, which have better modeling and quality. So they will be in the sights of any collector.

