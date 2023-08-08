













Players will be able to adorn their avatars with new equipment and gestures based on the so-called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It also includes unpublished titles and pictures to use in chat.

Other options that will arrive with this content of the Ninja Turtles to Street Fighter 6 They are wallpapers and even game phone camera frames.

As if that were not enough, avatars can also be customized in World Tour and Battle Hub to match your favorite turtle. That is, like Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael. This crossover will surely attract the attention of many players who already enjoy this title.

Where did this crossover between Street Fighter and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles come from?

How can you guess the arrival of the Ninja Turtles to Street Fighter 6 It is part of the promotion of the animated film of these characters. We refer to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhema Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures production.

This animated film had its premiere on August 2 in the United States. On the other hand, in Mexico and other Latin American countries it will debut in movie theaters until August 10.

Capcom not only revealed the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration with Street Fighter 6 but a new fighter for the game.

She is AKI, who when she reaches this title will be the twentieth combatant. What can be seen in the second YouTube video in this note is the first cinematic sequence of it, which corresponds to the World Tour mode.

AKI is scheduled to be released in Q4 2023, so more trailers of her showing off her gameplay will be coming soon.

Apart from Street Fighter 6 and Ninja Turtles we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

