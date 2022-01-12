CAPCOM announced that it will hold a double exhibition concerning Street Fighter in Japan, more precisely a Shibuya (Tokyo) e Kitakyushu (Fukuoka) during this 2022. The first of the two stages will be held from 10 February to 27 March to the Tokyo Anime Center, the second instead from 18 June to 7 August to the Kitakyushu Municipal Museum of Art.

The exhibition will feature life-size statues of Chun Li And M. Bison (Vega, Japan) and a couple of attractions, as well as the inevitable exclusive merchandise. One of them will allow you to throw a Hadouken against the iconic car of the Bonus Stage, while the other will allow you to apply the swollen face of visitors on the end-of-fight screen.

This is not the first attempt by CAPCOM to inaugurate this exhibition, as the Fukuoka stop was supposed to take place from March to May 2020, but has been postponed several times due to the pandemic.

Fortunately, these new dates coincide with the celebrations of the 35th anniversary of Street Fighter, of which the publisher has recently shown the official logo. Below we can see the live broadcast in which the exhibition was presented.

Source: CAPCOM Street Siliconera