Some time ago Sony and Legendary Pictures announced a brand new movie based on the successful fighting game series Street Fighter. Now they have just secured the release date, although the film has not yet found the director who will take charge of it.

The production companies behind this new adaptation of Street Fighter They set the date of March 20, 2026 for its arrival in theaters. Although there is still a little less than two years left, it is striking that they already set a release day when they lost their directors.

When the film was announced, they said that the directors would be YouTubers Danny and Michael Phillipou. However, a couple of months ago they announced their departure from the project due to scheduling problems with another film they have on the way. Their replacements have not yet been announced.

Source: Capcom.

So fans of Street Fighter You can now mark March 20, 2026 as the date on which your beloved saga will return to the big screen. We’ll see if this time they manage to do it justice or if it joins another of the disastrous video game adaptations.

What other Street Fighter movies does it have?

This wouldn’t be the first time Street Fighter makes the leap to the big screen. In fact, it would be the third time that Capcom has given up the rights for an adaptation. The first of them was in 1994 with a film starring Jean Claude Van Damme and the second was in 2009 with The Legend of Chun-Li.

Unfortunately for fans, none of these adaptations were any good. Although the 1994 one generated something of a cult following in addition to having a fairly acceptable box office. Maybe this new adaptation will finally do the games justice. Especially now that it seems that studios have already learned to adapt these stories. Will they give it a chance?

