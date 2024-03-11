Capcom has shared a first trailer for Street Fighter 6's next playable fighter, Akuma, who'll be joining the game's steadily expanding line-up sometime this “spring.”

Akuma will be Street Fighter 6's 22nd playable character, following the arrival of Ed last month, and gives the returning fighter – who made his series debut in 1994's Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo as a hidden boss – a bit of a makeover.

As with many other returning series characters, Akuma – the younger brother of Ryu and Ken's master, Gouken – gets a striking new look for Street Fighter 6, his once-red mane now transformed into a shock of white hair.



Street Fighter 6 – Akuma Teaser Trailer





Street Fighter 6 – Akuma teaser trailer.

When Akuma joins the Street Fighter 6 line-up this “spring”, he'll be available in Fighting Ground mode and is also encountered as a master in World Tour mode. Players can become his student and embark on missions, and it'll be possible to visit his Gokuento stage-as seen in Akuma's reveal trailer above – in World Tour.

Capcom says to expect new sound-related features and Battle Hub events as part of the update accompanying Akuma's arrival, which will officially mark the end of Street Fighter 6's first year of content. Work on Year 2, according to director Takayuki Nakayama, is already underway.