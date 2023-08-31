Last month Capcom revealed the next character to join the Street Fighter 6 roster: AKI

Now we can see her in action for the first time, in a brand new trailer.

Check out her poison-fuelled moveset in the video below.

Street Fighter 6 – AKI Gameplay Trailer

If the stylized name seems familiar, it’s because AKI is the student of master FANG who made his appearance in Street Fighter 5.

In World Tour mode, players will find AKI in the new location Tian Hong to learn more about her interest in the evil Shadaloo organization.

Like FANG, AKI’s snakelike moves are based around her sharpened, poisonous nails.

Her Serpent Lash moves strikes enemies from a distance with nails flying like a chain, Nightshade Pulse is a poisonous bubble, while Sinister Slide lets her slither across the screen to avoid threats. Her de ella level three de ella Super Art is Claws of Ya Zi, which pierces pressure points in an opponent’s body with poison to detonate them from within. Lovely.



Chun Li isn’t having a good time here. | Image credit: Capcom

AKI will be available from 27th September, but from 1st September the AKI Arrives Fighting Pass will be available with themed items and cosmetics.

AKI follows Rashid, Street Fighter 6’s first post-launch character. Still to come in Street Fighter 6’s Year 1 Character Pass are Ed and Akuma.