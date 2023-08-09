If you’re looking to purchase all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles items in Street Fighter 6, you’ll need to fork out £80.

Earlier this week Capcom announced the crossover – including costumes, stickers, poses and more – which has since gone live, but did not mention the pricing at the time of reporting.

The items are bought with Fighter Coins, premium in-game currency, that is purchased on the store for real money (though it can also be earned by playing).

Street Fighter 6 – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collaboration Trailer

The four Turtle costumes cost 750 Fighter Coins each and they’re just avatar costumes for use in the game’s single player World Tour mode, not fully playable characters.

If you want just the Turtle bandanas, these are 250 Fighter Coins each.



Image credit: Eurogamer

For comparison, it costs 350 Fighter Coins to purchase new playable fighter Rashid, including multiple outfits. New costumes for fighters are priced at 50 coins each. The game’s Premium Rewards pass costs 250 Fighter Coins.

Other Turtles items include various four-sticker sets costing 100 Fighter Coins; poses costing 250 Fighter Coins each; wallpapers for your in-game device costing 100 Fighter Coins; and frames to be used in photo modes costing 100 Fighter Coins each.



Image credit: Eurogamer

Fighter Coins are sold in four bundles: 250 coins (£3.99), 610 coins (£9.49), 1250 coins (£18.99), and 2750 coins (£39.99).

So, to purchase just the four costumes will set you back 3000 Fighter Coins, requiring a 2750 coin bundle and a 250 coin bundle. That’s £43.98.



Image credit: Eurogamer

In total, all Turtle items will cost 5300 Fighter Coins.

That means buying two bundles of 2750 coins, costing £79.98. That’s even more than the game itself costs: £54.99 for the standard edition.

The TMNT bundle has been released to celebrate the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, currently in cinemas. However, these crossover items are extortionate.

Alongside the bundle, Capcom also announced forthcoming new character AKI, a “maniacal poison aficionado”.