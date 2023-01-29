Through a quick press release, CAPCOM reveals that the professional wrestler Thea Trinidad (better known as Zelina Vega in WWE) will lend his voice to the mechanics Real-Time Commentary Feature proposed by STREET FIGHTER 6.

What is it about? There Real-Time Commentary Feature is an interesting function implements the voice of one of the popular commentators of the fighting game community in the game, so as to narrate the battle currently in progress as if it were some sort of tournament or important event.

STREET FIGHTER 6 it’s coming from next June 2nd on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|SAnd pc through Steam.

Zelina Vega Real-Time Commentary Feature Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu