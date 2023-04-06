













Street Fighter 6 would have open beta at the end of April 2023 | EarthGamer

It seems that it is something that could happen in April. The information comes from a leak from streamer Eiko Kano, who shared this information in a broadcast he recently made. The video on Twitter in this note is a fragment of said streaming.

This clip was shared by Ryan Harvey, who commented that Kano is a regular guest at Capcom, and that he apparently inadvertently leaked the beta detail.

We Recommend: Zangief, Cammy and Lily are the latest launch fighters for Street Fighter 6.

Especially since he didn’t know his public announcement is still pending. So this test should be available at the end of the month according to Eiko Kano.

Details about it should appear in a matter of days. It is something that will greatly please the players.

Fountain: Capcom.

The beta tests of Street Fighter 6 so far they have stood out for being closed. Many believe that it is time for the betas to be public, so that Capcom can fine-tune the game’s servers.

The load that these systems will receive is high and it is better that they are ready before the release of this fighting title.

But doing something like this also has another purpose and that is to serve as a demo to promote this video game.

Today’s hot “leak” on JP FGC Twitter:

Eiko Kano, a talent and streamer who is regularly invited to Capcom TV, casually mentioned that SF6 will hold an open beta later this month while streaming Dead by Daylight.

He didn’t seem aware that this wasn’t officially announced yet. https://t.co/avs7aHJwK1 — Ryan [email protected]ふーばー (@fubarduck) April 5, 2023

Street Fighter 6 It is one of the most important for Capcom this year, and it will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. The company also plans to release an arcade machine in conjunction with Taito.

Only that this arcade, as far as it is known, will be exclusive to Japan and its release will be sometime in 2023. This game will receive continuous updates over time to refine it and balance its fighters.

Fountain: Capcom.

If there really is a public beta planned for April Street Fighter 6 it will be interesting to know which fighters will be included for the test.

Until now the closed betas have handled a very limited cast of fighters. This time there should be several more to increase the pressure on the servers. It only remains to keep an eye on any announcement from Capcom.

In addition to Street Fighter 6 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.