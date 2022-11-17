CAPCOM today shared a new trailer for STREET FIGHTER 6which explains the functioning of the “Dynamic controlsof the fighting game. In essence, it is a control mode that allows players (fortunately, only offline) to perform combos and special techniques with the press of a single button. Depending on the position of the controlled character, the artificial intelligence will select certain actions to fit the match situation. This is a function intended for all those who approach the world of fighting games for the first time, but also for families, younger people and all those who are not familiar with this type of game.

Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that STREET FIGHTER 6 is in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC and will be available in the course of 2023.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Dynamic Controls

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu