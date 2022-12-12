Through Amazon Japan and then shared via ResetEra, we’ve got to see that Street Fighter 6 will have reversible and multiple coversat least for the Japanese market.

As you can see in the image below, it is shown that Street Fighter 6 will also have alternative covers for the game, identical for each version (PS4 and PS5) with multiple characters. Depending on how you enter it you can have one of two characters. In total they are shown four variants.

Also, alternative covers have one very different graphic style than the regular one. The Japanese covers have an artwork style and are beautifully done. We are sure that for many fans it is a much more interesting version.

street fighter 6

The question of course is whether these alternative covers are exclusive to the Japanese market or if they will be available worldwide. Street Fighter 6, we recall, will also arrive on Xbox Series X|S and on PC, but we have no information on the Microsoft version of the cover. It does not seem impossible that it too has an alternative cover.

Tell us, which of the ones shown is your favourite?

Finally, we remind you that there will be the Type Arcade, the arcade version of Street Fighter 6.