street fighter 6according to Capcom, will include from launch all game modes and features that the company has always wanted to make for their fighting game.

The information was shared one stream dedicated to Street Fighter 6. The development team was live on Twitch and commented on the game’s content in Japanese. The English translation, offered by PCGamesN, was then partially paraphrased for clarity, but according to the source, the team would have stated the following.

“More or less everything we’re seeing in Street Fighter 6 is a set of features and modes that we wished we had in past Street Fighter games, and finally we’ve been able to create a completely new Street Fighter and incorporate everything we wanted.” These are the words of Takayuki Nakayama, Game Director. “Especially with the World Tourit was a huge challenge for the team – it was something we really wanted to include and we’re super proud of it.”

“Functions and modes” is a bit of a generic concept, but in general it means that Street Fighter 6 will not lack content. The fifth numbered chapter, released in 2016, was criticized for the limited roster and a lack of content, so with the sixth chapter it is clear that Capcom wants to avoid this problem.

Of course, Street Fighter 5 has since expanded its offer with various updates, but it is clear that having everything right away is much better. Recall that Street Fighter 6 will include various modesuch as local battles, training, an arcade mode, a single player mode with a story and a 3D environment and a customizable character and an online mode for both casual and those who want to play Ranked.

