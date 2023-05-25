













Street Fighter 6 will have a tournament in Mexico where the winner will attend EVO 2023

This event dedicated to the launch of Street Fighter 6 has prior authorization from Capcom and the sponsorships of Xzeal, Volt and the support of Frik-in. It’s worth noting that this tournament was originally going to be 128 players, but due to feedback, the number was increased to 200.

Source: Monou Jungle

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that the issue of esports is a complicated one and the companies involved that are not “the usual ones” do not have as good a time as they would like, especially in our region. These kinds of events, especially when it comes to such an important game, require the support of the community.

If you are one of those who has waited a long time for an official tournament of Capcom in Mexico, well, we tell you that this is the opportunity, especially when this new installment is about to come out. Now if you win, you can go to EVO 2023 representing Mexico.

The Street Fighter 6 tournament will also have space for cosplay

the tournament of Street Fighter 6 organized by Monou Jungle It will not only have a competition from the aforementioned video game, it will also have a cosplay contest in which the theme is to go with an outfit of a Capcom character.

Those interested may choose characters from this company’s fighting games, as well as Monster Hunter, Mega Man and others. The possibilities are so wide that we could even see Amaterasu or the protagonists of Resident Evil.

Returning to the topic of the SF6 tournament, we leave you the subscription link here. Participation is completely free and the winner will go to EVO 2023 representing Mexico. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.