street fighter 6 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles among those expected to come out in 2023. A recent leak may have just revealed to us what the first trial period of the game will be.

We move to Japan, where the streamer Eiko Kanovery close to Capcom having worked closely with the company on the occasion of other releases, was let slip an interesting detail about Street Fighter 6.

During a live broadcast, Kano hinted at an open beta of the fighting game to be held at end of April. There’s just one problem: this open beta hasn’t been announced yet.

In many, come on Twitterthey hypothesized that it was anything but casual: the “slip” of the streamer would instead have served to increase the hype around the game.

Other Twitter users noted that there was no explicit mention of a beta: if instead a demo version was coming of Street Fighter 6?

One thing is certain: soon we should be able to get our hands on a version, perhaps not yet definitive, of Street Fighter 6, the fighting game that will be released on June 2nd exclusively on Play Station 4 and 5 consoles.