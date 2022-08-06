A new trailer dedicated to Street Fighter 6 and, precisely, to his news in real time for matches. The video shows us and plays the commentators Tasty Steve and James Chen. The trailer also shows some character gameplay like Guile and Luke.

Tasty Steve will be the one who provides real-time commentary on each action while James Chen takes care of coloring the news by giving a little more context. As far as we know, there may also be other commentators in the future.

We remind you that Street Fighter 6 will be available starting from an unspecified date of 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

Chun Li from Street Fighter 6

In our test we explained to you that “If Street Fighter 4 and Street Fighter 5 were considered too biased towards the defensive and offensive approach, with the sixth chapter Capcom could finally have hit that balance able to make everyone agree. Street Fighter 6 manages to be old and new at the same time, simple and profound, inheriting the best of past episodes to bring it back through a mechanic – the Drive system – which could lead to exciting and unpredictable matches. and there is still a lot to discover on the roster of fighters, options and single-player and online modes, but from this first test it is clear that Street Fighter 6 is on its way. “