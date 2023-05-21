Capcom continues to progressively roll out all of the initial roster of fighters from street fighter 6this time with a new one video guide on Dhalsimwhich presents the new version of the historical fighter of the series and his moves in this chapter.

After seeing Ken, Juri and Blanka and their respective videos, in this case the attention shifts to the old Indian fighter, who still proves to be very agile and, as per tradition, decidedly articulated and extendable.

In line with the choices made by Capcom for the initial roster of Street Fighter 6, also in this case it goes back to the origins of the series.

Appearing for the first time in Street Fighter II, Dhalsim brings with him all his experience in combat, with a style still focused on techniques yoga and the ability to spit and throw fire as well as an impressive ability to stretch and joint limbs.

These characteristics, which are typical of the character, allow him to extend the range of action of moves normally in contact is incredible, as well as being able to count on other types of launch. This makes him quite unpredictable and capable of breaking any opponent’s guard.

Dhalsim returns, also in this case, with his long white beard already visible in the version present in Street Fighter V, but with some updates to the look and set of moves, as we can already glimpse in this first video guide in a short version.