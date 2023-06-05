street fighter 6 is the protagonist of a last comparison videos made by ElAnalistaDeBits, which puts the versions side by side PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S of the new chapter in the series of fighting games by Capcom.

On the level of resolution the distances are clear, given that the game runs at 2160p on the two most powerful consoles, while it is limited to 1080p on the economic next-gen platform from Microsoft, where it also features a less sophisticated lighting system and fewer NPCs on the screen.

Possibly the lower quality of the assets explains why i uploads are slightly faster on Xbox Series S, with PS5 in this case in third place, while in terms of frame rate Street Fighter 6 runs at a consistent 60fps across all three consoles during traditional matches.

The situation, as we know, changes in the World Tour mode, which presents open environments and a greater number of characters in action, and in this sense includes a selector between resolution and performance on PS5 and XSX which allows, if desired, to play at 30 fps and real 2160p or 60 fps and dynamic 2160p, while on Series S it remains at 1080p and 60 fps.

Further details also on the technical sector of the Capcom game can be found in our review of Street Fighter 6.