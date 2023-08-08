street fighter 6 get the new update 1.000.003which corrects various problems and fixes various aspects of the game, as well as preparing the Capcom fighting game for the arrival of Ninja Turtlesprotagonists of the crossover announced for August.

Update 1.000.003 requires the downloads of 667 MB of data on PS5 and about 500 MB on PC, awaiting details regarding the Xbox Series X | S version, which in any case should be precisely in line with the others.

Various bugs are fixed with this patch, as well as adjustments related to the fighting game balance, but there is also a lot of new content added. In particular, we talk about new emotes, new costumes, objects and more, as well as paving the way for the arrival of the crossover on the Ninja Turtles.

The new collaboration with the TMNT was announced during EVO 2023, in addition to the arrival of AKI as an additional character within the roster.