UDON Entertainment officially announces a new collaboration with the videogame company CAPCOMwhich will lead to the creation of the comic STREET FIGHTER 6: The Comic Book Series. Unfortunately, no further details have been disclosed at the moment.

This is not a first collaboration between the two, as UDON has already created many comics, art books and other products based on various IPs of CAPCOMand not only!

STREET FIGHTER 6 is outgoing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | SAnd PC Street Steam in the course of 2023. If you are interested in knowing our opinion following the closed beta test, we refer you to the appropriate article.

Source: UDON Entertainment Street Anime News Network