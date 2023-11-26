As per tradition, Street Fighter 6 will also be available in the arcade form, which is the original one for the Capcom series, and in this case we learn that Street Fighter 6 Type Arcade will arrive in 2023as reported recently.

Announcing the upcoming arrival of the Street Fighter 6 cabinet was Taitowhich is collaborating with Capcom to bring the title in question to arcades during the year, therefore probably within a few weeks considering that we are now almost at the end of 2023.

The new chapter also continues the name used previously, given that Street Fighter V: Type Arcade was released in 2019, moreover according to the same collaboration between the two companies, who evidently decided to extend it for this new version too.