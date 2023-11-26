As per tradition, Street Fighter 6 will also be available in the arcade form, which is the original one for the Capcom series, and in this case we learn that Street Fighter 6 Type Arcade will arrive in 2023as reported recently.
Announcing the upcoming arrival of the Street Fighter 6 cabinet was Taitowhich is collaborating with Capcom to bring the title in question to arcades during the year, therefore probably within a few weeks considering that we are now almost at the end of 2023.
The new chapter also continues the name used previously, given that Street Fighter V: Type Arcade was released in 2019, moreover according to the same collaboration between the two companies, who evidently decided to extend it for this new version too.
A niche product now
Since it is now a rather niche product, it will perhaps be difficult to find Street Fighter 6 cabinets outside of Japan, which remains the main market for this type of operation.
After an initial testing phase that took place earlier this month, some demonstration stations were made available at the Amusement Expo this weekend at Tokyo Big Sight, in preparation for the final launch.
The game should not differ from the one already released on PC and console, including the updates released so far that are already implemented in the code, as well as any fixes that may arrive later, even if the game modes are probably focused on multiplayer.
