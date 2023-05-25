With the release more imminent than ever, scheduled for June 2nd all over the world, CAPCOM showed a new trailer dedicated to the story of STREET FIGHTER 6focused on the modality World Tour. In this mode, once we’ve created our avatar, we’ll have to venture through the very dangerous one Metro City and hone our fighting style by forging bonds with the most powerful fighters in the world.

STREET FIGHTER 6 will be available from June 2nd on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

STREET FIGHTER 6 – Your Story Trailer

Source: Playstation Showcase