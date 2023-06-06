













Street Fighter 6: This is the tier list of launch fighters

This time we are going to present you with a list of levels between the characters of Street Fighter 6. What does it mean? Well, according to the letters of S, A, B and C, with S being the highest and C the lowest, we are going to tell you who are the most broken and weakest fighters.

We get this from online matches, surveys, user feedback and other parameters. This basically means that those who know how to play with the fighters in Tier S will have a certain advantage in combat against other users.

Street Fighter 6 Tiers

Tier S Tier A Tier B Tier C Guile

kimberley

Zangief

cammy JP

Jury

Ken

Manon

Marisa chun li

dee jay

Dhalsim

Sling

Luke

ryu Blanka

Jamie

lily

We are going to explain to you what we mean by the “Tiers” of Street Fighter 6. The ones with the S one are the strongest and if you master them, you will now dominate the game. kimberley, which is one of the new ones, is really fast and locks the opponent. It doesn’t let you breathe. Zangief and cammy they do a lot of damage when the specials double them.

Then, Tier A is very good, the thing is that 3 of the 5 on this list are new and maybe mastering them is somewhat complicated. Tier B is like the most basic characters that if you take them to perfection,

Those who play with C are those who like the bad life and who are foolish. It is a pity that the daughter of T.Hawk don’t have more interesting or devastating combos.

It is very likely that in the medium term you will find that SF6 has turned into a Kimberly Fighter of sorts. Do you already know who you are going to play with? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.