Because that is precisely what happened when two of the participants began their meeting. Before the stunned gaze of her and all the spectators, the Chinese fighter appeared without any clothes. No, she doesn’t come like that in the Capcom game.

The fact that Chun Li appears in an Eva outfit in Street Fighter 6 It is the result of using a mod or modification of this fighting title on PC.

This was not a thing of the players who were facing each other but of the one who organized the competition. He did not properly verify that a mod of this type was not being used, and incidentally, that it was active.

As expected, the streaming ended up being interrupted, but not before nervous laughter and comments were heard.

Those were from those who narrated what was happening. Despite the promptness with which the persons in charge of the competition of Street Fighter 6 they could not prevent this moment from ending up recorded.

The video that accompanies this note, which is duly avoided, recalls this embarrassing moment. But it is only one of those that have appeared on YouTube or on social networks, some of which are uncensored.

Corner2Corner wish to address a recent mistake made on stream in which a graphical mod was accidentally left on for a few seconds in our recent tournament. — Corner2Corner (@corner2_corner) August 1, 2023

Chun Li’s appearance in this way happened on July 31 and it was in the seventh match of 96 of this tournament of Street Fighter 6whose transmission was through Twitch.

The organizing team, Corner2Corner, has already issued an apology for this mistake and promised that this will never happen again.

Incidentally, he also removed the mod in question and noted that none of the participating players had anything to do with this mistake.

