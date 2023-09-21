At the Capcom Online Program of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 the publisher showed the latest news for Street Fighter 6. Capcom talked about the upcoming characters and some game news expected in the short term.
In the video we can see recently added characters, such as AKI, of which we have already seen an in-depth analysis recently. Then we continue with Lega Master which adds the Rank Legend for the 500 best players in the Lega Master. Furthermore, there will be new functions for Training mode that will allow us to learn character moves even more easily.
Characters coming to Street Fighter 6
They are then shown Ed and Akuma, arriving in Winter 2023 and Spring 2024 respectively. You can purchase the Year 1 Character Pass to obtain the characters or purchase them individually with in-game currency. Unfortunately, nothing was shown about these new Street Fighter 6 characters.
While waiting for the new characters, we leave you with our quick guide to understand which warrior is right for you.
