At the Capcom Online Program of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 the publisher showed the latest news for Street Fighter 6. Capcom talked about the upcoming characters and some game news expected in the short term.

In the video we can see recently added characters, such as AKI, of which we have already seen an in-depth analysis recently. Then we continue with Lega Master which adds the Rank Legend for the 500 best players in the Lega Master. Furthermore, there will be new functions for Training mode that will allow us to learn character moves even more easily.