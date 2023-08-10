Capcom has announced an in-game collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in Street Fighter 6. Players can already customize their avatars with new TMNT gear and emotes, activate new fun titles, send TMNT stamps in chat, customize the background of the phone and camera frames and turn their custom World Tour and Battle Hub avatar into their favorite Turtle! In addition, Capcom announced a new playable character in Street Fighter 6, AKI, with her first in-game cinematic from the single-player World Tour mode. AKI will be released in the fall of 2023. The collaboration with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is the second brand partnerships within Street Fighter 6 since its debut in June 2023, following the collaboration with Onitsuka Tiger at launch.