CAPCOM announced the arrival of a second Closed beta testing for his already highly anticipated STREET FIGHTER 6. This new test will take place from 16 to 19 December coming up PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. You can sign up to hope to be selected for the test through the official site — if you have already participated in the first beta test it is not necessary to register againas you will be able to automatically access the second one.

In this second test it will be possible to create your own avatar and try your hand at friendly and classified matches, tournaments, training modes and buy cosmetics at the in-game shop. It will also be possible to try the arcade cabinets in the Game Center, the challenges, the DJ Booth and the Photo Spot.

Among the playable characters we will find Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri and Ken. It will be possible to fight in the following stages: Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Bryon Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring and Training Room.

Again, the proof will be cross platform. Below we can see a new announcement trailer for the Closed Beta.

STREET FIGHTER 5 – Closed Beta Test #2 Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu