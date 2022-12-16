There second closed beta Of street fighter 6 it started today, December 16th, and will end on December 19th. Ahead of the second beta, Bandai Namco has posted a series of tips on Twitter. If you participated in the first beta test, what is reported should be completely familiar.

Through the official website, Capcom explains that only the Battle Hub mode, although it will be possible to access the training mode while waiting to participate in a match. It will not be possible to play offline during the test.

In the closed beta it will be possible to switch between Modern and Classic commands; the steps to be performed are as follows:

Open Match Settings (PS5 – square button, Xbox Series – X button, PC – R button)

On the Character screen, place the cursor over a character and then press the indicated key/button to change their settings.

You can now switch between these systems in the Edit Character screen

It is also explained that in the Street Fighter 6 closed beta it will also be possible to play with players from other regions and there are no platform limits, the proof is cross-play. It is also specified that data, such as avatar data and save data, will not carry over to the full version.

If you want to know if you can participate in the beta, you need to verify that you have received an email notification at the address used to create the CAPCOM ID. The beta also supports the Italian.

Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2nd, as officially announced during The Game Awards. The date was leaked through an announcement on Amazon and was later confirmed during the awards ceremony.