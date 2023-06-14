Street Fighter is pure videogame history, a saga that has straddled the ages to reinvent itself from scratch every time, not without some missteps but always able to attract the attention of the world. Seven years ago, with Street Fighter V, Capcom took a false step, releasing an incomplete game that focused too much on the online competitive aspect. Over the years the title was enriched by dozens of extra characters and various modes, but it is clear how the publisher has learned from its mistakes. Street Fighter 6 comes with 18 playable characters and a completely new way of understanding the series, bringing for the first time a novelty that completely revolutionizes the experience. The World Tour will allow us to create an avatar with the features we prefer and embark on a journey in which we will clash with others and meet the masters of Street Fighter to teach us new moves and techniques. Even with some uncertainties and an at times weak plot, the World Tour is much more than a story mode in the classic sense, and refreshes the style of play by allowing you to go beyond the classic arcade and VS modes, or those online.

Street Fighter 6 introduces three different combat modes: classic, with the six-button configuration typical of the series, modern and dynamic. The second is the one that interests us the most, because it changes not only the gameplay, but also the type of fights that are faced. Through the combination of up to two keys, in fact, we will be able to perform special moves and combos immediately. This is not a mere simplification of command input, but a functional way to extend the possibility of playing at the highest levels to everyone. The Drive system has also been introduced, which allows you to parry and counterattack in a technical but at the same time fun way. Thanks to a whole series of tricks and very shrewd design choices, Capcom has managed to create a truly complete Street Fighter, suitable for newbies but able to become a real dojo for more experienced fighters.

From a technical point of view, Capcom’s RE Engine succeeded in visually refreshing a saga that was losing its stylistic bite. All the characters, both newcomers and (especially) old acquaintances, have been beautifully redesigned, adding a third dimension to their appearance for the first time. The audio commentary (but also that of the speakers, who make their debut in this episode) is always of the highest level, with a hip hop note in the World Tour. Above all, the game works very well online, with fast match making and excellent management of the matches. Anyone who has played a classic Street Fighter at least once will find glimpses of that magic here, perfectly translated for modern times. It is undoubtedly the best episode since the second, and in some ways constitutes the heir in all respects.

Format: PS5 (tested version), PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom Vote: 9/10