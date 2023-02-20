Capcom Cup IX, the official Street Fighter tournament, has come to a close in Los Angeles with MenaRD of the Dominican Republic defeating Zhen of China to become the greatest Street Fighter V: Champion Edition player in the world. Following the event, Capcom announced that the 2023 Capcom Pro Tour (CPT) season will crown its first champion for the upcoming Street Fighter 6 and players will compete for a $1 million grand prize at Capcom Cup X, the highest prize money ever for a Capcom cup winner. The total prize pool for the Capcom Cup Pro Tour will be over $2 million. The 2023 Capcom Pro Tour season is scheduled to kick off this summer and will include the offline schedule, online schedule, and regional World Warrior schedule. Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and will offer several new modes for the series, as well as new characters and big returns from the classic series. Among these Ryu and Ken, of course, but also Chun Li, Guile and Blanka.