The compartment online Of street fighter 6 apparently he is capable of detect if you play on Wi-Fi or with a wired connectionindicating your situation with a special icon visible to both sides in a multiplayer match.

While not introducing any type of penalty against those who use one wireless connectionit is clear that this type of information will inevitably create preferences when you are able to select your opponent from a list.

However, in our review of Street Fighter 6 we even talked about “online of the gods”, to give an idea of ​​how much it is neat, solid and sophisticated this specific aspect of the experience developed by Capcom.

That said, in reality the mere data of the type of connection it doesn’t mean much: maybe the wired user uses a cheap powerline and an old generation ADSL, while on the other side there is an FTTH fiber supported by a Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Or maybe there are important differences in terms of latency, a value often unrelated to the speed of the connection but which can greatly affect the responsiveness of the gameplay of a technical and fast fighting game like Street Fighter 6.