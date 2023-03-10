This evening, March 9, 2023, the Capcom Spotlight aired and we got to see street fighter 6 and a new trailer that presents us with a new one commentator Japanese featured in the game. It’s about Hikaru Takahashi: His commentary will obviously be in Japanese.

The in-game commentary is based on your actions and will therefore be dynamic as the battle progresses. The Street Fighter 6 commentary will also have i subtitles in multiple languages, including Italian.

The trailer also talked about Capcom Pro Tour 2023. This season, the e-sports event offers a prize pool of more than $2 million, with a million for the grand prize. Surely this economic incentive will help

Recall that Street Fighter 6 will arrive on June 2 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.