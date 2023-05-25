Just a few days before the debut of street fighter 6 and to remind us of the appointment today Capcom has published the launch trailer presented by Lil Wayne. You can view it in the player below.

In the video, the famous rapper introduces us to the world of Street Fighter 6, while a mix of sequences taken from the game scrolls in the background, presenting the various fighters who will be part of the roster at launch, also recalling the importance of customizing your avatar in the mode. World Tour and online and local multiplayer.

We remind you that Street Fighter 6 will be available in stores from June 2, 2023, for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC. On the stores of the respective platforms it is possible to download a free demo of the game, which allows you to get a taste of the World Tour.

For the uninitiated, this is the biggest novelty of Street Fighter 6, a mode where players can create their dream fighter using a rich editor to define their facial and body features, as well as their fighting style. Once done they will be able to explore various locations, challenge other wrestlers led by the CPU or created by other players, all seasoned with various secondary activities to be carried out between one fist fight and another.