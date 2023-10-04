Through Amazon Italy there is an offer available for one PS5 copy of Street Fighter 6. The reported discount is 15% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The median price indicated by Amazon is €58.56. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon at a price of €49.99, but a version is available for €49.93 sold by iBestBuy Italia and shipped by Amazon.

Street Fighter 6 is the most recent fighting game in the Capcom saga. It offers a single player story mode, a new hub in which to gather, various online modes and more. We can test our fighting skills with various characters.