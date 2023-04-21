The June 2nd we will see the sixth chapter of appear on the shelves Street Fighter and, as the fateful date approaches, so does the information in our possession. During yesterday’s Showcase the details that were revealed to us concern the mode World Tour and the first additional content who will receive the game; as is customary in fighting games also for street fighter 6 it is the addition of some characters to the roster and in this particular case there are four, three old acquaintances and a totally new face.

The first DLC of this new chapter of the historic fighting game by Capcom will see historical figures of the caliber of Rashid, And and the beloved Akuma while to appear for the first time will be AKIa character about whom not much is known but who is very reminiscent of the poison expert FANG.

Another important novelty interests those for whom hearing about an upcoming game is not enough, you have to try it with your own hands and it is precisely for this reason that Yesterday on Playstation 4 And 5 it will be possible to try Street Fighter 6 thanks to a special version demos. The demo will also come up Xbox Series X/S And pc The April 26th. This new chapter of the well-known fighting game seems to have all it takes to live up to its predecessors.