Capcom has announced the at your place of the second closed beta from street fighter 6 through a new trailer: The tests will take place from December 16 to 19, will support cross-play between PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and will include different game modes and characters.

Just classified in Korea, Street Fighter 6 will give us the opportunity to try our hand at creating a fighter, with classified and random matches, with those of the Battle Hub, with the Open Tournaments and with the Training Mode. We will also be able to access the shop, participate in the Extreme Battles (updated on a daily basis), in the Game Center and in the Challenges, and finally visit the DJ Booth and the Photo Spot.

As for i characters available in the closed beta, we will have Luke, Jamie, Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile, Kimberly, Juri and Ken, who will be able to face each other in the scenarios of Metro City Downtown, Genbu Temple, Carrier Bryon Taylor, Tian Hong Yuan, The Macho Ring and the Training Room.

In the Battle Hub we will be able to customize our avatar during our first access to the game, while in terms of options we will have the aforementioned cross-play, customizable controls, the possibility of replacing commentators, challenging players online, using tutorials, change match settings and activate photo mode.

As you may remember, we thoroughly tested the Street Fighter 6 closed beta in October and were very impressed with the new installment of the Capcom series.