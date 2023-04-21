During the showcase broadcast last night, Capcom announced with a trailer what will be the Year 1 characters Of street fighter 6as well as their respective launch windows. Well, here are the four fighters in question:

Rashid – summer 2023

AKI – autumn 2023

Ed – Winter 2024

Akuma – spring 2024

Together with the announcement of the Street Fighter 6 demo and the presentation of World Tour and Avatar Battle, therefore, the Japanese company has also begun to reveal what the post-launch support of the game will be, with precisely the first downloadable characters.

Rashid returns to the series after making his debut in Street Fighter 5: it is a Middle Eastern fighter with the ability to control the air currents to create powerful whirlwinds through which to inflict damage on his opponents.

AKI instead she is a new entry, a warrior with a mysterious past and with little-known skills for the moment, who seems to have come out of the Shadaloo Combat Research Institute with a lot of anger to vent on the first unfortunate person who passes by.

And is a young officer with psychic powers: he was first seen in Street Fighter 4, but only appeared in a playable version in Street Fighter 5. His return will serve to consolidate him within a roster that seeks to mix in the best possible way old glories and novelties.

AkumaFinally, it needs very little introduction. However, all four characters will be available as Masters in the World Tour after launch and will be included in the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game.