CAPCOM announces that from today the album STREET FIGHTER 6 x NERDS Clothing presents Steel Sessions is available on all digital platforms. Announced last July, the album consists of ben 17 songs inspired by the iconic fighting game and made by some of the most important contemporary hip hop artists.

The tracklist is as follows:

“ Intro ” – HipHopGamer

” – HipHopGamer “ Street Fighting ” – Dave East

” – Dave East “ Perfect ” – Black Soprano Family: Benny the Butcher, Heem, & Rick Hyde

” – Black Soprano Family: Benny the Butcher, Heem, & Rick Hyde “ Blood On Me ” – D-Block

” – D-Block “ Evil Ryu ” – Charlie Clips

” – Charlie Clips “ Already Up ” – Royce da 5’9″ & Courtney Bell

” – Royce da 5’9″ & Courtney Bell “ I Got Next ” – Nino Man

” – Nino Man “ Final Boss ” – Smoke DZA

” – Smoke DZA “ DD ” – Real.Novus

” – Real.Novus “ Prada Purna ” – Prada Mama

” – Prada Mama “ No E.Honda’s ” – Nym Lo

” – Nym Lo “ Violent Ken ” – DNA

” – DNA “ Toe Tag ” – Al-Doe

” – Al-Doe “ Wrong One’s ” – Oswin Benjamin, Iman Nunez & Aaron Green

” – Oswin Benjamin, Iman Nunez & Aaron Green “ Southpaw ” – Papoose “Power” – Grafh

” – Papoose “Power” – Grafh “Sonic Boom” – Mega Ran & Dezzy Yates

Source: CAPCOM