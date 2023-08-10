













Once these cosmetics were released in Street Fighter 6the players did not take long to detect its high prices. All of these items can be purchased with fighter coins, the in-game currency that can be purchased for real money.

Among the most expensive are the costumes of the four turtles, which cost 750 fighter coins each. There are also colored masks with a cost of 250 fighter cons for each piece. Add to this 250 poses as well as stickers, posters and wallpapers for 100 each and we have a surprise for the wallet.

According to calculations, the players of Street Fighter 6 they would have to shell out about $80 for all the content. This translates to about 1350 Mexican pesos. Which exceeds the price of the base game. So it is not uncommon for this collaboration to generate controversy.

How much do cosmetics normally cost in Street Fighter 6?

One factor that makes the controversy bigger is that the Ninja Turtles are just costumes for our avatar and not characters. Plus the new fighters cost 350 fighter coins, which is less than half of what the teenage mutant costumes cost.. While the costumes for each character only cost 50.

Source: Capcom.

Although this collaboration between Street Fighter 6 and the reptilian heroes sounded dreamy, it seems that it is not so much. We’ll see if Capcom makes any alterations to the costs or if they maintain them for the duration of this event. Would you spend so much for cosmetics?

