Capcom has released its financial report for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, the documents show. some effort on the part of Street Fighter 6While Monster Hunter World sales they continued to grow.

The latest chapter in the famous fighting game series has stood out in terms of reception, both from the press and the public, but last year it had to deal with very fierce competition within that specific thread.

As for the famous hunting game from the Osaka company, according to the report Monster Hunter World and Iceborne have sold 26 million copiesincreasing the figures reported in the previous quarter.

Overall, Capcom reported Revenue down 33%operating revenues down 46% and 9.53 million copies sold versus 13.5 million the previous year, but all things considered, these are figures that exceed the company’s forecasts.