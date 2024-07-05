If you are a fighting game lover, today’s offer is just what you need: Amazon Italy is offering Street Fighter 6 in its splendid Steelbook Edition at all-time low with an excellent 14% off compared to the original list price, saving you more than 6 euros compared to the average price in the last period. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.
Street Fighter 6 Steelbook Edition is available in PlayStation 5 version at only 34.53 euros. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of your Amazon Prime subscription to guarantee delivery in just one day.
Get ready for a fight!
In this new chapter of the famous Capcom franchise you will be able to experience new gameplay mechanics, thanks to a highly advanced combat system which allows you to choose between two distinct types of controls, modern and classic respectively, based on your personal preferences.
Very appreciated World Tourthe story mode that will allow you to create an alter-ego to fight with hundreds of different rivals. The product sold by Amazon also includes a splendid Steelbook casewhich you can add to your collection. For further information about the game, we refer you to our review.
