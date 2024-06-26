Capcom, last Summer Game Fest 2024, announced that Year 2 of Street Fighter 6 and the first fighter to arrive in the game would be M. Bison. Well, as it was scheduled, that’s how it is and this fighter is now available.

So those who have this title for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam can use it in the three game modes included in the most recent installment of the series. Street Fighter. But it comes with some extras.

According to Capcom, players Street Fighter 6 they can ride their jet black horse in Fighting Ground.

You can also visit M. Bison in World Tour to sign up with him as your evil Master and even equip your avatar with his psycho-powered moveset in Battle Hub.

To promote the arrival of this fighter to the game, its launch trailer is available, which allows you to appreciate it in great detail.

Fountain: Capcom.

In addition to M. Bison, other news arrives at Street Fighter 6. The World Tour receives this villain’s Master Missions and his story reaches Fighting Ground. Her Outfit 2 is available in the store in addition to colors 3 to 10 of Outfit 1.

Capcom also added a series of extra features and updates to improve the gaming experience. Most of them have to do with quality of life so they will be highly appreciated.

What is needed to unlock M. Bison in Street Fighter 6? Well, you must possess or purchase the Year 2 Character Pass or Year 2 Ultimate Pass.

It is also possible to purchase him individually with 350 Fighter Coins, which also includes both his Outfit 1 and Colors 1 and 2.

But the return of M. Bison to the series is just one of the many new features coming to the game. In that sense the only thing that can be done is to be patient.

