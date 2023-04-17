The single player mode Of street fighter 6 they go download separately compared to the main package of the game, like DLC: a truly curious approach for the new episode of the Capcom fighting game series, which will make its debut on June 2nd.

Since this peculiar solution has not been the subject of specific communications from the development team, we imagine it presents itself as an option to limit the space occupied by the installation of Street Fighter 6 after having gutted and set aside the single player modes.

After all, the focus is now on the online component, which in the case of Street Fighter 6 appears particularly rich and supported by the latest technologies for a problem-free and latency multiplayer experience, with an eye to the world of eSports.

We recently found a similar setting in Call of Duty, which given the huge requirements in terms of space allows you to independently manage the various packages, installing and uninstalling the campaign, zombies and multiplayer.