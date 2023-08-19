It’s funny to think that it was actually a misunderstanding: the Western version of the fighting game had Sheng Long’s name for a translation error of the term “Shoryuken”, but the gaming community has accepted that quote and in Street Fighter 6 (here the review) Capcom has seen fit to make the impossible debut.

street fighter 6 finally marks the debut of the legendary Sheng Long one of Ryu’s masters that the fighter quoted in his post-victory sentences at the end of the Street Fighter 2 matches, therefore approximately 30 years ago .

How to meet Sheng Long?

The easter egg has been placed in the campaign mode of Street Fighter 6: to meet Sheng Long you have to go to the top of the SiRN building in Metro City during the side quest Fighty Mighty, after having reached level 90 with your character.

Once we have found the way up, between stairs and moving platforms, we will first have to access the SiRN server rooms, full of robotic enemies to face, and then reach the elevator and go up to the seventh floor, go down to the sixth and walk the stairs up to the roof.

At that point, only one platform will be missing to find Sheng Long and face him, discovering that his fighting style obviously refers to Ryu’s and includes a lot of Hadoken, a technique that the master has evidently perfected over the years.