The total sales of Street Fighter 6 have exceeded one million units worldwide, as announced Capcom. The Serie Street Fighter itself has exceeded 50 million cumulative sales. And this is a historic achievement for one of the most recognized and long-lived developers in the industry.

The first title in the series Street Fighter was released as an arcade game in 1987, followed by the worldwide success Street Fighter II in 1991, which generated great excitement due to its innovative combat system. Even today, more than 35 years since Street Fighter first debuted, the series continues to enjoy immense popularity worldwide, with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 50 million units worldwide. Additionally, in recent years, the series has increased its presence as a driving force in the esports fighting game genre.

Street Fighter 6 represents the next evolution of the series and a new generation of fighting games, launching seven years after the previous title in the franchise. In addition to offering the pinnacle of fighting game experiences, the title includes new features such as world tourin which players create an avatar and roam the universe of Street Fighteras well as battle hubwhere players can interact with each other.

In addition, the game offers different control input options tailored to appeal to both beginners and experienced gamers, and has improved audio accessibility settings to complement gameplay experiences without the use of visual feedback. As a result of providing features for a wide range of gamers, the title received wide acclaim, driving sales to 1 million units Worldwide.

Besides, Capcom is undertaking a variety of initiatives to generate excitement for Street Fighter 6 in the field of esports, including the news that it will provide more than 2 million dollars in prizes for the Capcom Pro Tour 2023which features the title, of which $1 million will be awarded to the champion, marking the company’s largest event prize pool to date.

Capcom remains firmly committed to meeting the expectations of all gamers by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities to create highly entertaining gaming experiences.

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: It’s definitely a big year for Capcom, and it’s nice that it coincides with its 40th anniversary. My curiosity is killing me to see what they will present this week in their new Showcase.