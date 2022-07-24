capcom said a few weeks ago that he would reveal new details about Street Fighter 6 on the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and so it was, as he shared that the classic costumes of the characters will be in the game.

This is how the account Twitter of the company, but the one from Japan, published screenshots where you can see outfits that every veteran player will recognize. In this case of the popular Ryu, Chun Li Y guile.

As you can see in the images that accompany this note are the appearances of these fighters from Street Fighter II. That is how Ryu has his classic outfit back, the gi white, while guile his camouflage pants and olive green shirt.

As to Chun Li her blue suit with spiked armbands, stockings, and white boots. Something to note is that with this outfit she has a new animation enabled.

This is when he taunts another brawler and has his own hit box. As disclosed by capcom these suits Ryu, Chun Li Y guile of Street Fighter 6 they are DLC or downloadable content.

He did not reveal when they will be available. Nor if they will be free or cost money. What about the new characters? They will also have alternate attire, as is the case with Luke Y Jamiewhich was to be expected.

When will Street Fighter 6 be released?

According to what was planned by the company, the game should be available in 2023 both in Playstation 4 What Playstation 5 as in Xbox One Y Xbox Series X|S. The same applies to the PC version.

Something that is confirmed is that all versions will have cross play or cross-play, which will guarantee that there will always be someone to play with no matter the platform. That will help your community a lot.

Another option that this title will have is the rollback netcode. By employing this form of network play, players will have a better response time and less lag or lag when enjoying online games.

But still need to capcom reveal many more details about this title. Especially the list of fighters leaked a few weeks ago and that shows old favorites with a new experience and several debutants.

In addition to Street Fighter 6 we have more information about games capcom.