Right in the middle of celebrating EVO 2022 – which on this occasion returned to face-to-face activities – Capcom revealed a new advance for Street Fighter 6 And if that wasn’t enough, the introduction of Kimberly and Juri, the two characters added to the lineup of this fighting game.

About the two female fighters that will be in the lineup of the fighting game of capcom, jury It is the one that caused the most stir, even being a trend in social networks. His new design is far removed from his presentation in IVFS and also in SFV.

Then we have kimberly, a ninja who is a lover of pop culture and is distinguished by her speed. We don’t know if she will be some kind of substitute for Ibukibut surely many will find out how to play with it when Street Fighter 6 come out during 2023.

Image: capcom

Now, since its respective announcement it was already known that SF6 was going to have real-time narration from famous commentators narrating the fighting in the Capcom Pro Tour or in the same EVO, however, we barely met who will put their voices. They are Tasty Steve Y James Chen. Along with them will also be Vicius Y aru.

Image: capcom

Also, there is still a need to capcom reveal details about other SF6 features like Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub, but we’ll know about that in late 2022.

What platforms is Street Fighter 6 coming out on?

This time around, Capcom’s fighting game Street Fighter 6 will be a cross-platform release available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam. For now, the release window will be during 2023 and we’d bet it should be before EVO 2023.

Also, the fact that the game will be on more than one console also means that it will have cross-platform play support, so it is very likely that the challenges will get very intense globally with so many places where it will be possible to play.

