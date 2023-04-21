













Street Fighter 6 reveals demo and its DLC for the first year

Now the demo of Street Fighter 6 includes that you can train with Ryu and Luke. You can also spend a lot of time creating avatars, which is an important detail in this installment, and you can also explore the World Tour mode a bit. To this we must add that the demo will arrive on Xbox and Steam from April 26.

On the other hand, Capcom also showed more details of its game. For example, in World Tour mode you will be able to visit a new location called Nayshall, a nation located in Asia. To that we must add that there are many RPG elements coming that will keep you busy and, if that was not enough, you will have the opportunity to train with your favorite masters.

Also, this fighting game will have a good degree of accessibility thanks to its sound design which indicates the distance you are from your opponent, the level of the height of the attacks, how much is left of the drive indicator and more . There are even tutorials for newbies and those with experience playing.

These are the fighters for the first year of Street Fighter 6 DLC

Street Fighter 6 will have its respective downloadable content during its first year. This DLC will consist of four fighters among which are Rashid of the Turbulent Wind, AKI who is a totally new fighter, ED who came out in SFV and for the legendary Akuma. Each one will arrive quarterly starting on the third of 2023 and so on until reaching the second of 2024.

These four fighters will be masters when they arrive in the game and will also be included in the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of SF6. It is very likely that you can purchase them separately in a package in the form of a season pass.

What did you think of the ads dedicated to Capcom's fighting game? Are you going to enter the challenges?