CAPCOM announced that AKIthe second DLC character for STREET FIGHTER 6 contained in the Season Pass or available to purchase separately, it will launch next September 27th. Players will be able to put themselves in her shoes by testing her for an hour with the Rental Fighter ticket obtainable in-game.

AKI he draws much of his venomous personality and inspiration from his master FANGfirst introduced in Street Fighter V. In the mode World Tour for single player you can find out more about AKI’s interest in the evil organization Shadaloo and help her find her medicine a Tian Hong Yuana new location where players will be able to meet her as a master and apply her deadly moves to their custom avatar.

About lethal moves:

Serpent Lash : From a distance, AKI throws its claws forward like a chain, poisoning enemies it hits. When he hits an already poisoned opponent, a Toxic Flower triggers an explosion and opens enemies up for subsequent attacks.

: From a distance, AKI throws its claws forward like a chain, poisoning enemies it hits. When he hits an already poisoned opponent, a Toxic Flower triggers an explosion and opens enemies up for subsequent attacks. Nightshade Pulse : AKI throws a bubble forward that poisons enemies it hits. She can hit the bubble with the Nightshade Chaser to pop it early, increasing its area of ​​effect.

: AKI throws a bubble forward that poisons enemies it hits. She can hit the bubble with the Nightshade Chaser to pop it early, increasing its area of ​​effect. Orchid Spring : AKI places a pool of poison in front of him that affects opponents who enter it.

: AKI places a pool of poison in front of him that affects opponents who enter it. Sinister Slide : Glide across the screen to avoid threats as you advance and perform follow-up moves like Venomous Fang, Heel Strike, or Entrapment.

: Glide across the screen to avoid threats as you advance and perform follow-up moves like Venomous Fang, Heel Strike, or Entrapment. Claws of Ya Zi: AKI’s Level 3 Super Art pierces various pressure points on the opponent’s body and injects poison that explodes dangerously from within.

AKI and her elegant Outfit 2 will be available to owners of the Character Pass, the Deluxe Edition or the Ultimate Edition.

STREET FIGHTER 6 is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. Let’s see below the new gameplay trailer dedicated to this character.

STREET FIGHTER – AKI gameplay

Source: CAPCOM